A Mtn. View woman has been charged with three drug-related felonies following the execution of a search warrant at her home by county deputies July 26.
Andrea C. Campbell, 53, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
Sgt. Torey Thompson with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, in a report submitted to prosecutors, said the warrant was executed at a home on Sharp Street in Mtn. View and a quantity of a substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine, unknown pills, digital scales, packaging materials and U.S. currency was found and seized by authorities.
Thompson added that during the execution of the warrant, several neighbors approached law enforcement, observing increased vehicle traffic in the area and expressing gratitude that an investigation had begun.
A portion of the money seized was found in a black zippered bag, in which meth was also found, Thompson stated. The currency was in several different denominations, ranging from single bills through 100s, consistent with “the cash enterprise involving the sales of methamphetamine,” Thompson reported.
Campbell also allegedly admitted to selling the drug due to financial problems and has a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, in a Drug Enforcement Agency case filed in Iowa.
A warrant was issued July 31 for Campbell’s arrest with a $25,000 bond, according to court records.
