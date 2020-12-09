The Junction Hill C-12 School District will hold its December school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Board members are expected to review and approve bills, and approve the monthly safety report and names to add to the substitute teacher list.
Also on the agenda are reviews of the monthly financial report and committee reports.
Under old business, the board will review the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Principal Dr. Tim Perkins and Superintendent John Dern will give their administrative reports.
The board will set the date for the next meeting and then move into closed session to discuss personnel and student matters before adjourning for the evening.
The school board typically meets on the second Thursday of each month. The public is welcome.
