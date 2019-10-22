On Friday, the city of West Plains put up the first of 12 bicycle route signs to help mark a new five-mile trail designated for cycling enthusiasts. An event to showcase the new route will be held Nov. 2 near its start.
The bike route signs were purchased by donations from private individuals and local businesses for $100 apiece. The West Plains Bike Group (WPBG) organized to work with the city for the creation of the bike route managed the design and purchase of the signs.
The group has worked closely with the city on the planning of the route and the placement of signs. Eventually, there will be 21 signs erected, said group member Marty Szigety.
In spring 2018, the bike group reached out to West Plains City Councilwoman Jessica Nease with a plan for a 5 mile designated bike loop to help highlight West Plains and use existing infrastructure. The group discussed the benefits that trail would provide to not only the health of citizens but to help spur tourism and economic development within the city for little cost to taxpayers.
“The WPBG did all the heavy lifting on this,” said Nease. “I’m very excited to ride the route with my family and I look forward to working with the group in the future.”
“This was truly a collaborative effort between our group, the city, local businesses and community members,” added bike group member John Tollenaar. “We hope to see a big turnout for the grand opening event.”
According to the group, the trail is for everyone to enjoy and is easily accessible.
An official grand opening event for the new route will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2., in the East Towne Village parking lot on Bill Virdon Boulevard, near the beginning of the route. The event will begin with free bike tune-ups and a bike helmet giveaway.
According to Szigety, about 25 adult helmets and 25 child-sized helmets will be given out. There will also be a presentation about the history of the bike path, a safety briefing and then a stretching session before a group ride begins at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to the 5 mile group ride, there will be a mile-long group ride for families with young children. After the group rides finish, food trucks and drinks will be available and a drawing will be held to give away five bicycles.
According to Szigety, there are tentative plans to possibly expand the route in the future.
For more information on the bike route and grand opening, follow
@wpbikegroup on Facebook.
