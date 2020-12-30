Robert Burton, 27, from Thayer, was born in California and moved to the area when he was 10. He admits the move was a bit of a culture shock, but says his music is influenced by elements from both worlds.
“I have always been into music,” he recollects. “I walked around with a cassette player at 9 or 10, and could recite entire album lyrics.” Burton is a musician, and plays guitar and piano.
He has an eclectic taste in genres.
“I love all kinds of music,” he observes, but he has gravitated toward country because it is relatable living in a rural area, and hip hop because he likes to tell stories, and sees that style as the easiest way to convey those stories.
Young Revv is his stage name. Though not a reverend in the usual sense, Burton was ordained as a minister to perform a friend's wedding ceremony, and is a Christian.
Some of his current influences are Jelly Roll, Adam Calhoun, Upchurch, Colt Ford, and outlaw country artists like Cody Jinks, plus classic country artists Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. Country rap is a genre that has really exploded, he says.
He draws upon real life experiences for his subject matter.
“Just like anybody else, everything I write is a window to my struggles,” he confesses.
“Back In Time,” has a nostalgic feel to it, referencing ‘90s pop culture. The song, which he says has had airtime on Canadian radio, is about his youth and childhood and “going back to a better time.”
Another of his songs, “Voices,” is about struggles with addiction and depression. The country music influences can be heard in the guitar melody that runs through it.
“Cocaine” samples Lewis Capaldi's “Someone You Loved” with female vocals, and is about overcoming addiction. It treats the relationship with that addiction as if it were a person, but it is also a farewell to that lifestyle and includes references about motivation to stay clean.
Burton is now a married father of three, and the song touches upon leaving one life for a better, healthier one and stepping up to the responsibility of fatherhood and the rewards it brings.
“The Hurricane” is about his relationship and the support he has gotten from his mother, while “Be Alone” is about needing time to oneself. He has released 10 singles to date; the upcoming 11th track will complete an album titled “Backroad Sermon.”
All are available on streaming platforms via Amazon Prime Music, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Pandora, and Burton also is on YouTube under “Young Revv.” He can also be found on Facebook, @YoungRevvOfficial; Instagram, @youngrevv_official; and Twitter, @realrev123.
