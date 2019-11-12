A Willow Springs man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 3:20 p.m. Sunday on South Outer Road, less than a mile north of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Robert J. Colbert, 61, Willow Springs, was riding west on a 2017 Taotao motor scooter when the vehicle flipped on the road and threw the driver off.
The report shows Colbert was not wearing a helmet at the time accident and was taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in West Plains. No condition report is available.
A woman suffered minor injuries at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 142 seven miles west of Myrtle in Oregon County.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Gracie S. Chester, 19, Myrtle, was driving east when her 2012 Hyundai Elantra slid off the left side of the road and struck the ground.
The report shows Chester was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident; she was transported by Oregon County emergency medical services to OMC. No condition report is available.
