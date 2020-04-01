A West Plains man has been charged with first-degree drug trafficking after a high-speed chase ended with his arrest and the discovery of about 7 ounces of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brian Keith Smith, 50, County Road 1350, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. March 18 at the sheriff’s department and released on $20,000 bail. His is also charged with resisting arrest.
Howell County Deputy Darren Spangler reported he was on patrol on March 15 when he met a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 that had an illuminated light bar on the front of the vehicle, in violation of Missouri law, which states a vehicle may have no more than four lighted headlamps while it is traveling on a roadway.
Spangler said he turned his patrol car around and while trying to catch up with the vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, he noticed it turned right onto County Road 6390. He activated his lights in an attempt to pull the truck over but it continued southbound, then turned west onto County Road 7140, Spangler said.
The chase reportedly reached speeds of 70 miles an hour until the pickup came to a stop in the middle of the road and Smith left the vehicle, carrying a black bag, and attempted to flee on foot.
Spangler stated after a brief foot chase Smith fell to the ground and surrendered without further resistance. The bag Smith had been carrying had been opened and several Ziploc bags containing a white crystal substance were in plain view, and another clear Ziploc bag containing smaller bags, consistent with drug packaging, was found nearby, Spangler said.
In an interview with law enforcement, Smith allegedly identified the substance as methamphetamine, adding there were between 6 and 8 ounces of it. He also reportedly stated he had traveled from his home in Summersville to a home in Caulfield where he bought 4 ounces of methamphetamine for $1,500, and he already had the rest of it in his possession when he was arrested.
Smith is currently on probation on a 2015 conviction of resisting arrest and 2017 convictions of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.