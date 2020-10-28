A West Plains man in jail on a burglary charge filed earlier this month now faces additional burglary charges.
Tyler Lee Kenyon, 24, County Road 6430, was arrested Oct. 17 on outstanding Howell and Ozark county warrants and allegedly implicated himself in burglaries at Grump's Grub, Wilbank's Tire, Posey Patch and Cutting Warehouse.
The break-ins at Grump's Grub and Wilbank's Tire reportedly happened in the overnight hours of Oct. 9 and 10, and Posey Patch was broken into Oct. 16. Cutting Warehouse was also reportedly broken into on two separate occasions, the dates not specified in court records.
Detective Brandon Romans, in a complaint filed with prosecutors, reported that, either late Oct. 9 or early Oct. 10, Kenyon forced open the door to Grump’s Grub, causing $700 in damage, and took $30 in cash. Video surveillance from the incident allegedly shows Kenyon causing the damage and going through the business while carrying a large fixed blade knife.
West Plains Police Officer Whitley Clark, in a statement to prosecutors, said she arrived at Wilbank's Tire at about 1 a.m. Oct. 10 in response to an alarm. The front door of the business was found open, the building was secured and the business owner was contacted to search the building and report any theft.
No property was found to be missing, but a knife that didn't belong there was found on an office chair. The business owner provided surveillance footage to officers that showed two people approaching the building and walking around to the front.
According to report, the video appeared to show a white man with short brown hair and tattoos on his forearm, and possibly his hand, entering the building, sitting down in the office chair and opening the register, then fleeing about three minutes later. Kenyon was later identified as the suspect in the footage, according to police.
Kenyon is charged with first-degree burglary for the restaurant break-in and second-degree burglary related to the burglary at Wilbank’s Tire.
On Oct. 16, the owner of Posey Patch reported someone damaged a sliding glass door and entered the shop before searching the office area. At the time of report, nothing was known to be taken.
Kenyon was arrested the next day and, when questioned by Romans, allegedly confessed to the burglary at Wilbank's Tire.
After a stolen checkbook belonging to Cutting Warehouse was reportedly found at the Second Street home of Kenyon's girlfriend, where police say he had been staying at the time of the burglaries, he reportedly also admitted to the break-ins at Grump's Grub and Cutting Warehouse.
Kenyon reportedly said he tried to get into Posey Patch, but denied gaining entry.
In that incident, Kenyon is charged with second-degree burglary.
Kenyon was arrested on an outstanding Howell County warrant for failure to appear on charges of stealing a motor vehicle and first degree property damage, and an Ozark County warrant for failure to appear on a Missouri State Highway Patrol charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury.
He is held in the Howell County Jail on $31,000 combined bail on all charges, according to court records.
A report provided by the police notes that Kenyon is a repeat offender and was released on parole in January for a burglary conviction.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in July 2018 in Howell County and was handed a five-year suspended execution of sentence with five years of supervised probation, which was revoked in October 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.