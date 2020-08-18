A West Plains woman already facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges is now held on $200,000 bond after allegedly promising thousands of dollars in building materials to a man in exchange for putting her ex-husband “in the ground” in order to prevent him from testifying against her in court.
Jessica M. Geise, 30, Webster Avenue, was charged Wednesday with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, or attempt to, and she was arrested the same day at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Friday, court records show.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney of the West Plains Police Department reported that, on Aug. 8, Geise’s ex-husband came to the police department and said he had been contacted by a man via Facebook Messenger. During the conversation the two arranged to meet at a location in West Plains, and during that meeting, the victim reportedly made a video recording of it.
Sisney stated he was able to identify the other man in the video, who reportedly told Geise’s ex-husband that she she tried to give him building material, worth thousands of dollars, that she had at her house. The materials were allegedly offered in exchange for putting her ex-husband “in the ground by any means necessary to get you not to show up in court.”
The alleged victim told Sisney he was in fear for his life, and believed the threat of someone causing him harm was credible, adding that he was “running scared” because he is a witness in two cases against Geise and believes she is trying to make sure he can’t show up to court.
On Aug. 10, Geise was charged with first-degree harassment and threatening nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, both felonies, and violation of an order of protection for an adult, a misdemeanor, related to alleged incidents of harassment and court order violations against the same victim that took place between July 2019 and June 2020.
In that case, Geise reportedly threatened to send sexually explicit photos of the victim, that she received when in a relationship with him, to his friends and family members, reportedly using the images as “leverage” over the victim.
Seven separate incidents were related to the charges, according to Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Rick Fox, who submitted court documents to prosecutors seeking charges. A summons was issued on those charges Wednesday, according to court records.
Charges of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and first-degree harassment, both felonies, and violation of a child protection order, a misdemeanor, were filed against Geise May 6.
In that case, it is alleged Geise made derogatory and harassing statements towards a teen survivor of human trafficking, who is a witness in a felony prosecution in another state. According to documents submitted to prosecutors, Geise allegedly made degrading personal comments toward the teen pertaining to the youth's history during court-ordered phone visits with Geise's children.
The teen reportedly sometimes cares for Geise's children and assists in facilitating the phone visits, and the harassment allegedly continued even after an order of protection was served against Geise.
Geise is due in court Sept. 14 for appearances on five charges of violating an order of protection for an adult, court records show.
