The Howell County Commission is set to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday with county Prosecuting Attorney Mike Hutchings regarding a Victims of Crime Act contract.
Other business to be conducted during the commission’s regular Thursday meeting, which starts at 10 a.m., includes the purchase of a truck for the Road and Bridge Department, review of the January general ledger report, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission will meet on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. The public is invited.
