The annual Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 in Room 205 in Looney Hall, off of Garfield Avenue on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
Items sought include new clothing, diapers, blankets, bottles, wipes and any other newborn needs. The donation drive is drop-off only, and cash donations may also be made by dropping them off or mailing them in care of Barbara Caton of the Infant Child Committee, MSU-West Plains, 128 Garfield Avenue, West Plains, MO 65775. Checks should be made payable to “baby shower.”
The Infant Child Committee holds the event each spring with the goal of creating at least 100 boxes of baby items to be distributed by local and county agencies to families of babies in need. Agencies distributing the items include Ozarks Medical Center, the Howell County Health Department, Samaritan Outreach, Division of Family Services, Christos House and M.U.N.C.H.
Caton observed that the Infant Child Committee could use more donations to help meet its goals and praised the generosity of those that contribute to the cause.
“People who donate to the baby shower are truly selfless people,” Caton said. “They never see the families they are helping, and yet their donations make the Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower possible. Their donations are more than just helping to provide newborns with necessities, but offer hope to their parents.”
The baby items are sorted into boxes to be given to the agencies distributing them by MSU-WP nursing students, and each box includes a list of donors.
The members of the Infant Child Committee of the Howell County Community Interagency Council expressed their appreciation of past and present donors and stated they hope they will be able to continue to help families in need in the future.
For more information contact Caton at the MSU-WP School of Nursing, 255-7251.
