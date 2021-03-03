Two Thayer residents reportedly caught stealing by property owner Sunday afternoon have been arrested and face multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, a felony.
Nickie Camp, 48, and Christopher Jolliff, 47, also face felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon; misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing; and second-degree trespassing, an infraction.
Jolliff, previously convicted of multiple felonies and on probation for a 2017 Franklin County conviction of forgery, is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A warrant issued for their arrests has bond set at $25,000 each.
Oregon County Deputy Grey Huddleston reported the sheriff's department received a call Sunday from the Thayer Police Department relaying information from a man who called to report he had caught two people on his property on County Road 360. The man reportedly told the police the pair had property in their vehicle that belonged to him, plus items taken from a family member’s property.
Huddleston identified the suspects when he arrived on scene and said he found a bag containing about 3 grams of a green, leafy substance suspected of being marijuana in plain view in the driver's side door of Camp's vehicle.
A search of Camp's purse turned up two small plastic bags of a crystallike substance suspected of being methamphetamine; a Keltec .380 pistol and rolling papers and a smoked joint were also found in the vehicle, Huddleston reported.
Camp and Jolliff were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Thayer Police Department pending formal charges.
Jolliff allegedly said he had driven to the property with Camp as the passenger, and the marijuana belonged to him. He also named a third suspect he claimed was at the scene but had left before the property owner arrived, Huddleston said.
