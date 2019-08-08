Fifty-three citations and 33 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation held Saturday in Texas County, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers also arrested one person for a misdemeanor drug violation.
In addition to the arrest, totals from this enforcement effort include 36 tickets for speeding, five tickets for not wearing a seat belt, a child restraint citation, three nonmoving violation tickets, a driver’s license violation ticket, six tickets for uninsured motorists and a stop sign violation citation.
“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to vigorously enforce laws designed to reduce crashes,” said Capt. Bruce D. Fiske. “Please be careful behind the wheel, obey all traffic laws, and be a courteous driver.”
