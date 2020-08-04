Name and age: Robert Ross, 39.
Office sought: State Senate, 33rd District:
Occupation: Current State Representative 142nd District, land surveyor.
Are you native to the area? If not, where are you originally from and when did you move to the area? Yes; I was born in Houston, Mo., and am a sixth generation Texas Countian. I've served Howell County in the last eight years as the 142nd District State Representative.
Please tell us about your family: My wife Chrissy and I have two boys, 10 and 11, who are involved in baseball, basketball, all types of hunting (deer/turkey/squirrel, etc.), fishing and riding four-wheelers/motorcycles. We enjoy spending as much time as we can on Current River in our boat as a family.
Are you an incumbent? If so, how long have you been in office? I have been State Representative of the 142nd District (All of Texas, and parts of Phelps, Pulaski and Howell Counties) for eight years.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: In the legislature, I’m known for finding waste, fraud and abuse in government, including leading the effort to stop our tax dollars from going to Planned Parenthood. I am proud to be the only candidate in this race endorsed by Missouri Right to Life, the Missouri Cattlemen's Association, and received the highest NRA rating in this race with an A+. These groups base their decisions on effectiveness and a proven record, rather than campaign promises. I support President Trump and will continue fighting to help him from the state level here in Missouri.
Why are you running for this position? This is an opportunity to continue fighting for our Ozarks conservative values, and for my two boys and their generation's future. It's less about wanting to be “senator," and a lot more about ensuring that our next generation has the same opportunities that we've enjoyed, being blessed enough to call this exceptional nation home. President Trump is fighting for us at the federal level, and we need a senator who supports him and will fight for us at the state level.
What issue do you think is most important to voters in this area? How do you plan to address this issue? Missouri is becoming increasingly attractive to employers because of our tax structure. We need the same things here, as everywhere else to thrive — the freedom for people to grow and operate small businesses without being regulated or taxed to death. Government should focus on staying out of the way, removing needless regulations and barriers to growth. I will continue standing with President Trump to get our economy open and running again.
Similarly, what single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? See answer to question above.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform. My priorities as a legislator:
- Stopping the liberal assault on our values.
- Continue demanding transparency for how our tax dollars are spent.
- Continue to remove needless regulations.
- Providing a future for my boys and the next generation, that is as good if not better than the opportunities that so many worked hard and fought to provide for us and past generations.
Have you received any endorsements? Please list: Endorsed: Missouri Cattlemen's Association - Exclusive, Missouri Right To Life - Exclusive, Missourians For Life, Missouri Hunting and Working Dog Alliance (MHWDA) - Exclusive, Americans For Prosperity - Exclusive and Club For Growth - Exclusive.
Highest Rated Candidate: National Rifle Association (NRA) - A+
Supported By: Missouri Firearms Coalition (MOFC), Missouri State Trooper's Association and Missouri State Council of Firefighters.
Any additional general comments? The challenges of 2020 have been a reminder for how lucky we are to live in a rural area where common sense still prevails. We must do what we can to uphold our traditional values, to back our men and women in uniform that put themselves in harm’s way every day and to protect our way of life. The stakes are very high with this election.
I support President Trump’s agenda and I will do everything I can to stand my ground against the leftist radicals who want to change our country into something we will not recognize. I would like to say “thank you" to the voters for the honor/privilege of allowing me to be your voice for eight years as state representative; I'm offering to continue the fight for our Ozarks conservative values in the Senate.
