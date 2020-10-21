State Rep. David Evans, R-West Plains, was recently recognized by the Judicial Conference of Missouri at an annual ceremony honoring exemplary service to the people of Missouri.
The ceremony was held the morning of Sept. 17 as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, held virtually.
In announcing the award, Chief Justice George W. Draper III recognized Evans for his commitment to public service and the relationship between the legislative and judicial branches of government.
Evans’ significant contributions to the advancement of the administration of justice in Missouri as a legislator include his service as a member of the House Judiciary committee, vice-chairman of the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice and chairman of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Juvenile Justice.
Before being elected in 2018 to the Missouri House of Representatives to serve the 154th District, Evans served as a judge for 27 years in the 37th Judicial Circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.