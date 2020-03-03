A man on probation on a Wright County conviction of possession of a controlled substance has been charged with second-degree statutory rape, reportedly admitting to violating the terms of his release after failing to report to his probation officer as directed by the court.
Bradley Ray Cox, 27, formerly of Brookline Station in Greene County, was living with a family member on Fourth Street in West Plains and wearing an ankle bracelet as a condition of his parole, according to court documents.
West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer stated the alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, told school officials about the alleged assault on Feb. 18, saying the incident had happened the previous day. The same day, the girl and her mother went to the police station to file a report, and a forensic exam was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center.
The investigation included the girl’s statement that she was visiting a friend at the home when Cox asked if she wanted to have sex; she told him no, then a short time later, she alleged, Cox had sex with her against her will.
She added that Cox told her “it had to stay between them” because he would get in trouble if anyone found out.
Detectives informed Cox’s parole officer of the report and asked him to make contact for questioning; the parole officer was reportedly unsuccessful but said that Cox was supposed to report to his office Feb. 21, an appointment Cox later missed, the documents show.
When Cox turned up at the parole office last Friday, a week after his scheduled appointment, he was placed under arrest.
Court records show he was handed a suspended imposition of sentence with probation in July 2018 that was revoked in December, the same month Cox was given permission by the court to live in West Plains, and a five year suspended execution of sentence was imposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.