Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual acts involving a child and may be uncomfortable for some readers.
A West Plains man has been arrested after a 9-year-old girl reportedly told her father the suspect had touched her inappropriately while she was at her mother's house.
Alexandro P. Silva, 18, Terra Street, was taken into custody Tuesday at a business on Mitchell Drive in West Plains, and is held on $50,000 bail on two felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempt involving a child younger than 12, according to court documents.
The father reportedly notified West Plains police of the allegation on March 3. Silva was subsequently identified to Officer John Murrell by the child's mother, according to a statement submitted by Murrell to prosecutors.
The girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center on Tuesday, during which she reportedly said Silva had touched her vaginal area at least five times since Dec. 1, 2020, the last incident happening around March 1. She also reportedly told interviewers Silva used his fingers to penetrate her twice, leading to the statutory sodomy charges.
Associate 37th Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray has been assigned to preside over Silva’s case. As of Thursday afternoon, Silva’s arraignment had yet to be entered into court records.
