In November the Willow Springs Police Department will welcome Love’s Travel Center and McDonald’s at their new joint location at the intersection of East Business U.S. 60/63 and Industrial Drive.
According to a manager with Philips 66, the current McDonald’s at 602 South Harris St. in the Phillips 66 gas station is closed and the new restaurant in Love’s will open Friday. The Philips 66 will remain open.
The WSPD anticipates increased traffic volume at this location and advises all travelers to pay careful attention while driving in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.