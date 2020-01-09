Located in the former Dairy Queen building just south of West Plains on U.S. 63, a new fast-casual Mexican restaurant is planned to open soon.
Called Taco Alejandros, the restaurant is co-managed by Kaleb Shrable whose dad Ron co-owns West Plains Dairy Queen. Shrable, who will share management duties with wife Erin, says the restaurant will focus on street tacos.
“There’s really nothing like it in West Plains,” Shrable said. “Everybody loves tacos.”
He explained he wanted a restaurant that didn’t directly compete with the newly-expanded Dairy Queen next door.
“We won’t have any hamburgers or ice cream here,” he said.
Taco Alejandros will have a number of unique items, some created by Chef Spenser Adkisson, a West Plains High School graduate.
Shrable said he hopes to have the restaurant open in the second half of January.
“We’re also looking at providing catering and delivery in the future,” he said.
Shrable said a number of candidates have applied, but the new business is still hiring. Anyone interested in working at Taco Alejandros can pick up an application at Dairy Queen, 1665 S. U.S. 63.
For more information about the new restaurant, follow @TAsTacos on Facebook.
