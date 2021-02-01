Gov. Mike Parson and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft fielded questions from members of the Missouri Press Association during its annual Day at the Capitol convention. The event, held Thursday, was streamed via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally held at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, the virtual event was joined by about 60 members of the press, including a representative from the Quill, and it was moderated by Associated Press Capitol Correspondent David Lieb. During the hourlong event, Lieb handled questions asked by the press.
Most of the questions asked related to the state’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and topics covered in Parson’s State of State Address, which he gave to the Missouri General Assembly on Wednesday.
Gov. Parson responded to a question about the Centers of the Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) statistics showing that Missouri ranks near the bottom of all 50 states in distributing its supply of vaccines to the public.
According to the CDC, as of Friday, Missouri has received 822,850 doses of the vaccine and only administered 382,552 doses.
Parson said the figure is a little misleading and fluctuates as new doses arrive and mass vaccination events are held, such as the one that took place Friday at the West Plains Civic Center.
He reassured the state is doing what it can to make sure it gets everyone vaccinated within its plan to ensure those who have priority get the vaccine first.
Parson was also asked if he would postpone the April general municipal election to June as he had done last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t spoken to Secretary Ashcroft about it, but I see no reason why Missourians shouldn’t be able to vote in April,” he replied.
The governor was asked if he is in favor of giving property tax breaks to businesses hit hard by the pandemic, and Parson said he would support such a measure if counties decided to unilaterally do it or if the legislature approved it.
He mentioned that restaurants in particular were strongly impacted, and he believes they were unnecessarily punished for trying to stay afloat and make a living for the owners.
Parson also mentioned that, moving forward, it is important to also focus on workforce development and education, a point he emphasized in Wednesday’s address.
During the State of the State, he announced plans to consolidate several different programs and divisions from Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Health and Senior Services and Social Services into a single Office of Childhood which will be housed by DESE.
The purpose of the new office will be to provide a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education, including all state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning and early intervention.
“Missouri families deserve the best early childhood system our state can provide,” Parson said.
He also touched on that he was calling on for an increase of more than $13 million to go toward the A+ scholarship program as well as continued funding for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program. Pending legislative approval, the executive order establishing the Office of Childhood will take effect Aug. 28
Parson was also asked if he would support increasing the state’s gas tax, which is one of the lowest in the country at 17.42 cents per gallon. The current national average is 23.5 cents per gallon.
Parson said he has been pushing for an increase of the state’s gas tax since he took office, and funds are needed to help pay for the long list of bridge and road improvements in the state.
One proposal in the state legislature would increase the the gas tax by 2 cents a year for the next five years, bringing the state’s gas tax to over 27 cents per gallon, which would be slightly over the current national average.
A 2018 proposition to increase the gas tax to 27 cents per gallon by 2022, which Parson supported, was struck down by Missouri voters with over 53% voting no on the measure.
Ashcroft also spoke during the conference, fielding questions mostly related to Missouri election security, continuing mail-in voting, voter ID laws and citizen petitions.
Ashcroft said the state has strong election security and he is not in favor of continuing mail-in voting in the state, as he believes in-person voting is the most secure. He said that Missouri’s current voter ID laws actually make it easier to vote.
“People who would have been turned away under the old system, were allowed to vote under the new laws,” Ashcroft said.
He also said that he is in favor of making it more difficult for citizens to file petitions for state constitutional amendments, and requiring amendments that successfully make it to the ballot to cross a vote-percentage threshold instead of a obtaining simple voter majority in order for the constitution to be changed.
A ballot issue on the November 2020 ballot in Arkansas to increase the difficulty of the citizen initiative petition process failed with 55% of the voters rejecting it.
