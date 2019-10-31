Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday he has appointed a Birch Tree man to fill a vacancy in Shannon County.
Samuel Murphy was appointed as the Shannon County Coroner.
Murphy is the owner of Murphy’s Plumbing and also works part-time maintenance for Birch Tree Housing. Previously, he worked for the city of Birch Tree and the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District. Murphy has been a volunteer with the Birch Tree Volunteer Fire Department since 1988, completing first responder and Firefighter I and II training and currently serving as fire chief. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency lists him as the Shannon County Emergency Coordinator.
Murphy, a graduate of Liberty High School in Mtn. View, is also president of the Oak Forrest Cemetery Board and a member of the Birch Tree Chamber of Commerce.
