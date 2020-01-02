A Cabool man is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography after he allegedly had and shared files containing the illicit material through Facebook and Google.
Glenn Matthew Graham, 59, was arrested Dec. 23 when a search warrant was served at his home and his cell phone was reportedly found to contain “thousands” of images of pornography, including child pornography and child erotica, according to a law enforcement report.
He is held on $750,000 bail, according to court records.
An investigation was begun in April after South Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force Detective Shawn C. Hedge was made aware of suspected child pornography reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Facebook and Google.
In October, Hedge learned of another 15 instances of suspected child pornography, the user downloading and keeping images through Google. When reviewed by Hedge, the images were reportedly confirmed to be child pornography and Graham was named as a suspect.
After his arrest, Graham reportedly admitted to Hedge he had downloaded the images on his phone and had been viewing child pornography for three years.
