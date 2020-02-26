A Pomona resident who allegedly shot a gun toward another man’s vehicle in December now faces assault and weapons charges, plus domestic assault, after an unrelated incident reported earlier this month.
Mickle D. Moore, 57, Pomona, was arrested twice last week, according to court documents.
He was taken into custody at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 17 on Davis Drive on charges of first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting. He was released on $10,000 bail, then arrested again at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department on charges of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, and again released on $10,000 bail.
On Dec. 1, Moore was reportedly involved in an altercation at a home on Jackson Street with Justin Stiner, 30, U.S. 160, who was allegedly on property belonging to a woman who had orders of protection against Stiner for herself and her four children.
Stiner had allegedly stopped at the woman’s home and was met at the door by Moore. According to law enforcement records, the two men stepped outside and had an argument that reportedly ended when Moore got a gun from his pickup truck and fired it as Stiner drove away.
Stiner told the investigating officer he was driving to his mother’s house on the same street, saw Moore’s vehicle in the driveway and stopped to talk to him. When Moore got what appeared to be a square-framed pistol, Stiner said he got into his vehicle to leave and was fired at as he was driving away.
Moore reportedly told West Plains Police Cpl. Brandon Stephens that Stiner had threatened him and charged at him, then told Moore he was leaving to come back with a couple of friends to “cave his head in.”
According to Moore, Stiner allegedly keyed Moore’s pickup truck as he walked past it to leave, then Moore fired his gun at the pavement behind Stiner’s vehicle as a warning shot, then Stiner got in his vehicle and left.
The incident resulted in five counts of violation of a protection order being filed against Stiner.
On Feb. 17, Moore’s wife called the Howell County Sheriff’s Department to report she had been assaulted by Moore two days earlier at their home, saying he had grabbed her by the front of her shirt and twisted it tightly, then pushed her backward into a wooden cabinet and a desk, causing a bruise on the back of her upper left arm.
She also told Deputy Shannon Caldwell that, during the alleged incident, Moore told her he was going to hurt her so bad “she would wake up in the ICU if she was lucky enough to ever wake up.”
The weapon charge was filed after the woman reportedly told Caldwell she had been assaulted by Moore multiple times and she was tired of it happening. She reportedly added that she wanted a gun out of the house, telling the deputy Moore was convicted of a felony and had been in prison in California. According to Caldwell, she provided evidence that he later verified.
The firearm, which was turned over by Moore’s wife, was a Browning .40-caliber semi automatic handgun she said had been used during the December incident in West Plains.
