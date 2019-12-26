A West Plains woman faces charges in Shannon County after allegedly taking two vehicles in the span of about eight hours.
Lisa Marie Brower, 29, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering, both felonies. Her bail has been set at $5,000, according to court documents.
Shannon County Deputy Dustin Lyon reported on the morning of Dec. 13 the department received a call from a woman who said her 2000 Jeep Cherokee had been taken by someone who had driven to her house.
The neighbor of the alleged victim was alerted to the theft and told the vehicle was last seen headed his direction, so he waved the driver down when he saw the Jeep and detained the driver, Brower, until deputies arrived, Lyon reported.
The Jeep was returned to the owner and a check of the Chrysler Town and Country van that had been left at the Jeep’s original location showed the van had been reported stolen from West Plains sometime after 1 a.m. that morning.
Brower allegedly said the owner of the van had told her to take the vehicle to the Shannon County home, drop it off, take the Jeep to another location and leave it there.
The van’s owner reportedly told Lyon he saw Brower walking down the road the night before, and, because it was cold, he picked her up and gave her a ride to her friend’s house. The man reportedly said he then fell asleep at that house, and when he woke up the van and his dog were gone.
The owner of the van reported he had met Brower for the first time the night before.
The owner of the Jeep also said she did not know Brower, but had seen her a couple of times at her ex-husband’s house when she was picking up or dropping off her children.
