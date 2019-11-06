Three Rivers Hospice is holding its first Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at People’s Park, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Activities include a balloon release at noon and a picnic lunch
Three Rivers officials say the organization continues to support families who have lost loved ones in 2018 and 2019 by remembering them during the celebration.
Call 417-543-3419 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.