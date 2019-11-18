A man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 11:18 a.m. Friday on Highway 5 a mile north of Hartville in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. E.A. Cooper, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jason W. Leininger, 37, Grovespring, was driving south in his 2007 Chevrolet Colorado when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and rolled.
The report shows Leininger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. No condition report is available.
At 3 p.m. the same day, a Shannon County man was seriously injured in a crash on Y Highway five miles south of Birch Tree in Shannon County.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon reported Rex H. Kelly, 65, Birch Tree, was driving east in his 1978 Chevrolet pickup when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
The report shows Kelly was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
