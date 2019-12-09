The Willow Springs Community Foundation will show “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs. Admission is free of charge.
The 1951 feature, originally titled “Scrooge,” features Alistair Sim playing Ebenezer Scrooge. George Cole plays Young Ebenezer Scrooge, Mervyn Johns plays Bob Cratchit, Hermione Baddeley plays Mrs. Cratchit and Glyn Dearman plays Tiny Tim.
According to promoters, it is one of the better old films versions of A Christmas Carol. The feature film runs 86 minutes in length and is in black and white. The foundation will also show the short film “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” from 1948. It runs 8 minutes and is in color.
Stubbornly refusing to believe in Christmas, and to be separated from his inexhaustible wealth, the Victorian money lender and stingy recluse Ebenezer Scrooge can't be bothered with the poor and destitute at the most festive time of the year, promoters summarize. Intent on spending the holy night alone, instead, the skeptical curmudgeon is visited by an unexpected and sympathetic friend, Jacob Marley (Sir Michael Hordern), who will pave the way for the inevitable visitation of the otherworldly spirits of Christmas Past (Michael Dolan), Present (Francis De Wolff) and Yet to Come (Czeslaw Konarski). But, what do the pale ghosts want? Can a wicked old miser admit the error in his ways and embrace change? In the end, is Scrooge ready to love and be loved?
The film is part of a series of free movies shown once a month at the theater. All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each, said organizers.
