Leonard G. Green, 17, of Willow Springs, suffered serious injuries in a crash at 8 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 just north of Pomona, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Green was riding his horse in the road when it was struck by a southbound 2010 Dodge Charger, driven by Kimberly M. Wilson, 33, of West Plains.
Green was thrown from the horse and then a southbound 2008 Ford F150, driven by Kristi J. Hargrove, of West Plains, struck the injured horse, Kenyon reported.
Eyewitnesses reported heavy fog at the time of the crash and that Green and his horse were heading north in the southbound lanes of traffic.
The report shows Green was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Wilson and Hargrove were both wearing seat belts and unhurt in the crash, according to the report.
No condition report for Green is available.
Sgt. Jeff Kinder, public information officer for Troop G, confirmed the injured horse died as a result of its injuries and did not have to be euthanized.
Tpr. Kenyon was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.S. Cunningham, Cpl. J.C. Howell and Tpr. C.A. Kimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.