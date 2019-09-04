Randall A. Owens, 62, of West Plains suffered serious injuries in a crash at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 14 three miles west of West Plains.
Trooper T.W. Meyer, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Owens was not wearing a helmet while riding his westbound 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and overturned, and Owens was thrown from the vehicle.
The report shows Owens was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
