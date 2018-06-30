The West Plains Daily Quill office will be closed Wednesday in recognition of Independence Day and no newspaper will be published that day. Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and the newspaper will resume publication Thursday.
Businesses and facilities that will be closed on Tuesday, in addition to the Quill, include the West Plains Civic Center, West Plains City Hall, the U.S. Post Office, West Plains Public Library, Howell County offices and the West Plains License Office.
