Hello Howell County!
As the wedge is driven deeper in D.C., here in Howell County we continue to work and keep Howell County a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton and I welcome the new Northern Commissioner, Calvin Wood. We look forward to working with Calvin in the coming years.
With the mild temps and dry conditions, the road crews are able to work on the roads daily. The Associate Commissioners have big plans for chatting, chipping and sealing, and hot mix overlay on our 1,060 miles of Howell County roads to keep improving them. Several slabs and bridges are also in the works.
This is all possible due to the 0.05% Capital Improvement Sales Tax that you all passed back in 2017. It brings in approximately 2.6 million dollars a year which doubled our current Road and Bridge budget at that time. To continue this progress, we will need to renew this funding soon.
Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton has seen an increase in trash dumping on county roads. Remember, this is illegal. The county would rather not, but we will prosecute if we have to. This is a waste of taxpayer funds to have county employees clean up illegal dumping.
The Howell County Commission is knee-deep in the budget process. The officeholders have submitted their budgets to the Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. Both she and Deputy County Clerk Kathy Martin complete all the budgets and present the Commission with all the information. We had our first hearing now and we are now reviewing each budget with the office holder and making adjustments as necessary. Our final budget hearing is Thursday, Jan. 28, when we will accept the 2021 budget for Howell County.
Howell County Recorder Jeff Brasier reported to us during his budget interview that document recording is up in his office, approximately over 1,100 recordings from 2019. Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen has collected the 2020 taxes and he will be making his final settlement to the Commission in January. Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks and his staff are accepting your 2021 Assessment lists. They need to be turned in by April 30 to avoid any late charges.
Through all the budget process, the Commission is still conducting day-to-day operations, attending meetings, and on Zoom conferences on all of the various boards we sit in.
Howell County is very fortunate to have responsible elected officials and a great group of dedicated work-ready employees. As I have always said, county government is no better than its employees.
The 2020 Howell County plat books are now available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and books are available at the Howell County Recorder’s Office in the Courthouse. If you have any last-minute gift items to get, they will make excellent gifts!
The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come by and see us. Stay safe.
