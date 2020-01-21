A vehicle search after a traffic stop in Mtn. View resulted in a call to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s bomb squad after officers found a device appearing to be a pipe bomb.
The incident also led to the arrest of Clinton Lynn, 25, Mtn. View, charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate and stealing $750 or more.
In addition to the device, officers reported finding what appeared to be methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and cannabinoid-based “dabs” in Lynn’s vehicle.
Mtn. View Police Detective Stetson Schwien and Cpl. Josh Ashlock reported they initiated a traffic stop at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of Fifth Street and Marr Street near Veterans Park, and Lynn was initially arrested for driving while suspended or revoked.
A subsequent search of Lynn’s pickup truck was made after a baggie containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found. The search allegedly revealed a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and a container suspected “dabs,” a controlled substance derived from the marijuana compound THC. Officers also reported finding two items that matched the description of objects that had been reported stolen.
During the search, officers reported they found a black metal pipe about 4 inches long and 1 1/2 inches in diameter, capped on both ends with a pressure switch taped to the outside of it. One of the caps was clear, showing batteries attached to wires running from the inside of the pipe to the pressure switch, they said.
After the police and fire departments secured the scene and blocked off Veterans Park and nearby roads, the device was X-rayed and analyzed by members of the patrol’s bomb squad and it was determined the device did not contain an explosive charge.
The investigation of the device took about four hours, Mtn. View police officers said. During questioning, Lynn reportedly admitted to possessing the drugs and to committing several burglaries in Mtn. View.
A search warrant was obtained for Lynn’s home and about 25 items reported as stolen were found and identified by the owners.
The search took about four hours and another 45 items believed to have been stolen were seized, officials added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.