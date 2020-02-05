A West Plains man initially charged with three felony counts of first-degree sodomy just over three years ago in Oregon County pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 to one felony count of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.
Larry Sheeler, 71, formerly of Alton, is scheduled to be sentenced April 7 in Oregon County before 36th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Thomas Swindle, after a request for a change of judge was granted.
The charges were filed against Sheeler, then 68, on Jan. 26, 2017, after Sgt. Rich Matteson of the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an incapacitated person being touched inappropriately.
According to the probable cause statement, Sheeler admitted during an interview that between May 1, 2016, and Sept. 31, 2016, he had engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a person who was incapacitated, three counts.
On the same day Sheeler pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge, he entered an Alford plea on a felony charge of first-degree property damage, filed in September of 2017 in Douglas County.
An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant does not admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence to make a guilty verdict likely. He is scheduled for a restitution hearing on that case on April 7 before Swindle, according to court documents.
