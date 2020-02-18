Harlin Museum officials invite the public to join them at 10 a.m. Saturday for the first in a series of workshops that “harken back to a simpler time.”
The Lost Arts Workshop series will begin with Basket-Weaving with Michelle Werther. In this workshop, students will learn the basics of basket-weaving and will create their own small market baskets.
This workshop is for all learning levels; all supplies will be provided.
Preregistration is requested as soon as possible for those wishing to attend, as seating is very limited.
The class will be held in the lower level classroom space at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Drinking water will be provided.
The cost to attend is $40. Attendees may pay at the door upon arrival to the workshop.
Register online at harlinmuseum.com.
For more information call the museum desk, 256-7801, or email info @harlinmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.