With local health care systems still working day in and day out to combat COVID-19, are McDonald’s owner/operators are offering free beverages at their drive-thrus to health care workers as a way to show continued thanks.
Through Friday, McDonald’s locations in Howell County, Thayer, Ava, Houston and Mtn. Home, Ark., will provide a free large soft drink or sweet tea to health care employees during each visit they make to McDonald’s drive thrus.
“We know that our healthcare workers have to be exhausted fighting the virus now for around seven months,” said Springfield-area McDonald’s owner/operator Phillip Stocker. “We hope this small token of gratitude offers a simple, feel-good moment to our healthcare heroes!”
To redeem the offer, health care workers need only show their hospital ID badge when ordering. No purchase is necessary.
