“We’ve always relied donations and support from the community, but this year we’ll need it even more,” said Aaron Evans, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area.
Evans explained that a grant that organization officials had hoped for would not be available for 2020.
The grant referenced by Evans is provided by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) initiative and is the only federal funding source dedicated exclusively to supporting local afte- school, before-school and summer learning programs.
According to Evans, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) which manages the grant at the state level informed him it would not be accepting applications for the 21st CCLC grant this year.
For 2019, the federal government appropriated $1.222 billion to the 21st CCLC, about $17 million of which was made available to Missouri, serving almost 18,000 children. Those estimates come from the Afterschool Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization which advocates for affordable, quality after-school programs.
Evans said less than 10% of the club’s revenue comes from yearly membership dues which range, depending on students’ individual gross household income, between $87.50 and $350.
“We want to make it affordable,” he explained. “The goal is to allow everyone to be able to attend, regardless of income.”
The club relies on fundraisers and local community donations, which typically cover about 50% of its operating costs. About 30% of the club’s funding is provided by state and federal funds; the rest comes from other sources, according to Evans.
One of Boys & Girls Club’s biggest annual fundraisers is its Casino Night, which this year will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29 at the West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square. The event will feature Las Vegas style casino games such as roulette, black jack, poker and slot machines, according to Leslie Collins, chair of the club’s fundraising committee.
“All the gambling will be done with ‘funny money’ that can be exchanged for tickets for our giveaway,” Collins said. This year’s giveaway is a Las Vegas trip for two that includes airfare, accommodations and show tickets.
She added there will also be silent and live auctions, live music provided by Renee Woods Big Band, food catered by Bootleggers BBQ, and alcoholic drinks, with a special beer brewed by Wages Brewing Co.
“Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door and the tickets include two free drink vouchers, dinner and funny money to gamble with,” Collins said.
According to Evans, the event last year raised about $31,000 for the club.
For more information on Casino Night or to donate to the club, call Collins at 257-4576.
