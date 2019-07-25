Cross-state travelers will avoid months of lengthy traffic delays as a result of an announcement made this week by Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Sam Graves that Missouri will receive an $81.2 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build a new Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport in the Columbia metropolitan area.
“Since becoming governor, improving Missouri’s infrastructure has been a major focus for our administration,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Rocheport bridge has long been in need of repair, and we’re thrilled that we now have the funds to complete this critical project and trigger our bold transportation plan.”
“Transportation drives our economy, and replacing the bridge is a major step toward maintaining our highway system and ensuring we have the framework for access and expansion in the future,” he added. The grant will enable a $240 million project to replace the existing four-lane I-70 bridge with a six-lane structure built just to the south of the current location, as well as reconstruct the BB Highway interchange just east of the bridge.
The existing bridge, built in 1960, will continue to be used during construction. Receipt of the grant will also trigger $301 million in state bonding, authorized by the Missouri General Assembly during the 2019 session, that will repair or replace another 215 bridges across the state. The bonds will be repaid out of state general revenue over a seven-year period.
It will also free up $301 million that was already committed to these bridge projects in the current Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to enable other high-priority transportation needs across the state. Projects will be identified in cooperation with local planning partners.
The grant will enable MoDOT to begin the environmental assessment and design for the new bridge, with construction likely to begin sometime in 2021.
