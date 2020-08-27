The Howell County Health Department Board affirmed Tuesday that it will not issue a countywide mask mandate, a measure employed by a growing number of local and state governments to slow the spread of COVID-19, during its regular August meeting.
Board President Dr. Robert Shaw said the board will continue to recommend wearing masks when social distancing is not possible or is difficult, in addition to other health guidelines encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Shaw, there are no plans for the health department to enforce such a mandate nor is the board considering the possibility of putting such a policy in place.
“We don’t have a line in the sand and say, 'Once we get past this number we will enforce a mask mandate,'” Shaw said during the meeting. “We could pass that with the authority that we have, but we don’t feel there is a number out there that is a viable, agreed-upon number.”
He added that he and the board believe that educating and encouraging people to wear masks is better than the health department enforcing a mask mandate at this time.
Shaw said he believes there aren’t enough accurate studies to indicate when to implement a mask mandate for the county and that continuing with contact tracing and self-quarantining is the most effective strategy for prevention.
Responding to a question about compliance, health department Administrator Chris Gilliam said about 80% of Howell County residents who have tested positive have followed public health guidance.
“About a good 20% disregard our recommendations entirely,” Gilliam said, adding he has received phone calls indicating those who do not want to follow the recommendations believe that COVID-19 isn’t real or that it’s a government conspiracy or overreach, and attempts to convince them to self-isolate have not been successful.
In attendance at the board meeting were West Plains City Council members Jessica Nease and Mike Topliff, who came to ask questions of the health board and gauge where board members stand on a countywide mask mandate ordinance, after the city’s proposed mask mandate ordinance failed Monday with a 3 to 2 vote during its regular meeting.
Nease, who voted in favor of requiring masks, asked what efforts the health department is taking to educate the local public about proper mask usage and to encourage people to wear them.
“Education is the key, it’s the backbone of the health department,” Gilliam said. “Never before have we been confronted with an issue like COVID, so I would love to educate people and say wearing a mask will reduce exposures and cases by 20%, 30% and 50%, but guess what? That data doesn’t exist.”
“I can’t say please wear a mask and we can reduce cases by X percent,” Gilliam continued, pointing to earlier comments from Shaw regarding disparaging studies and widespread misinformation. “It all depends on whose study or journal you read. There is no hard facts.”
Gilliam added that there is so much misinformation and conflicting information, it’s difficult from the health department's standpoint to completely educate the public, but reiterated it is the department’s continued recommendation to wear a mask in public to held reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“I feel like I’m blue in the face with encouraging people to wear masks,” Gilliam said, airing his frustration. “I hope people can appreciate what a heavy lift this is. And especially, when everything you say is questioned and your motives are questioned. It’s a difficult time to be a part of government and we are seen as part of the problem.”
Gilliam also said he believes encouragement will increase the percentage of people wearing masks, and he has felt the department has done that.
“But for a lot of people it just falls on deaf ears,” he said.
According to Gilliam, the health department is doing the best it can with what resources and information it has, but he recognizes that it could do more to help educate the public.
Both Topliff and Nease said they understand the frustration and difficulty faced by the department in dealing with the pandemic and applauded the continued efforts with contact tracing and updating the public on current county statistics.
In a phone call with the Quill on Wednesday morning, Gilliam shared that plans in development for the health department to conference with West Plains city officials and community health leaders.
According to Gilliam, the plan includes finding a way to better educate and encourage the public on the benefits of social distancing, good hygiene and wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information about ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
To schedule an appointment for a coronavirus test call Burton Creek Rural Clinic at 256-2111, Southern Missouri Community Health Center at 255-8464 or the Ozarks Medical Center Family Clinics at 505-7120.
