A resolution was passed during the August Mtn. View City Council meeting appointing Mayor Donnie Pruett Director and Alternate Director to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission, replacing former city administrator Mike Wake.
After a discussion between aldermen and audience members concerned the council might be writing itself a "blank check," an ordinance was passed to move funds that were pulled from the utility department's infrastructure budget and placed in the administration budget by Wake.
Alderwoman Judi Colter explained the ordinance had to be passed in order to move some of the funds, about $901,000 total, back to a designated budget. She said a little over $101,000 had already been taken out of the electric department's supplies budget to pay for electric lines going in, and that money needed to be replaced.
Buying new water meters was also discussed, as the old ones are obsolete and inaccurate, therefore costing the city revenue. The new meters will be able to be read remotely, with the information sent directly to the city's billing system, saving labor and the need to go out and physically read the meters.
The total amount to be moved back to the utility department's infrastructure budget will be about $562,000.
A vote on an ordinance proposing yard sale rules and fines to be collected for breaking the rules was tabled, after it was discovered the municipal court would not be able to collect fines on behalf of the city unless a ticket was issued by the police department. The topic will be revisited on a later date.
In open discussion, Pruett announced Steve Vines had expressed interest in serving on a steering committee with the goal of making long-range plans to improve the city.
Before adjourning, citizen Rick Thornton addressed the mayor and aldermen with concerns about the firing of police officer Israel Guidry, who was charged in June with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
The charges were filed after an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol of a September 2019 incident, during which Guidry allegedly used excessive force that resulted in the shooting death of Angela Perkins of Cotter, Ark.
Guidry had reportedly attempted to stop Perkins' vehicle after it had nearly struck his vehicle while pulling onto a highway, eventually losing sight of her.
He later saw Perkins' vehicle stuck in a ditch and approached it, and said Perkins was rocking it back and forth in what appeared to be an attempt to get it unstuck, and ignored his order to shut down the vehicle as he approached it.
Guidry said the vehicle began traveling in reverse in a driveway, and he stepped back to avoid being struck. When the vehicle began accelerating toward him, he began firing at the driver because he was in fear of his life, Guidry stated.
An autopsy determined one of the bullets struck Perkins in the lower back, according to court documents.
Thornton stated his opinion to the council that Guidry had only been performing his duty and had been robbed of his livelihood, adding that, by firing him, the council was sending a message to city officers that they were at risk of losing their jobs if they performed their duties as needed, making them less effective at fighting crime.
He also said he feared criminals would get the idea that Mtn. View was soft on crime, and come there to commit crimes because they believed they would be more likely to get away with it.
"You're going to turn us into Portland because you don't back the blue," Thornton commented.
In response, Colter asked Mtn. View Police Chief Jamie Perkins if he felt unsupported by the city council, and Perkins said the council backs him and his department "100 percent."
Perkins added there are a lot of misunderstandings about the case, but he couldn't comment on it because it is an ongoing case.
Pruett reminded the audience that Guidry was on paid administrative leave for 10 months before he was fired. Another audience member pointed out that the training standards for police officers was higher, and police officers should be held to that higher standard of conduct, adding the opinion if an officer did not adhere to those the standards, that officer should be gone.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Thornton restated his opinion that Guidry should have been thanked for doing his job, kept on as a city employee and continued to be paid until the case was resolved.
"This is America. You're innocent until proven guilty," he said.
The Mtn. View City Council held its regular monthly meeting Aug. 24 at Mtn. View City Hall, 126 Oak St. The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at city hall.
Also present were aldermen Bobby Brooks, Ellie Carson and Punkie Stevenson Jr.
