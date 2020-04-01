Two Willow Springs residents have been charged after allegedly entering a woman’s home, shoving her, and breaking into a locked closet to take a briefcase.
Olesya Novykova, 35, and her mother, Nadezhda Malitckaia, 58, have each been issued a summons on the charges.
Novykova, who is the daughter-in-law of the alleged victim, has been charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree domestic assault. Malitckaia, Novykova’s mother, has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
Howell County Deputy Bruce Sortman reported that on Feb. 7 he was dispatched to a home on Private Road 5123 to investigate a disturbance. Through an interpreter, the victim reportedly told Sortman the two women came into her house uninvited and pushed past her, causing red marks on her arm and a wound on her shin, then took a briefcase from a locked closet.
The victim told Sortman they returned the briefcase a short time later, but she didn’t know the contents of the briefcase when it was taken so she didn’t know if anything was missing.
