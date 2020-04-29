A West Plains man in prison, who pleaded guilty in March to stealing a controlled substance used to make meth as part of a plea bargain, is now also charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
The newest charge relates to an incident reported to have happened in August in West Plains. The accused, Gordon Gearhart, 26, has been in prison since October 2019 for a probation violation.
Gearhart was charged April 16 in the latest case, according to court records. West Plains Police Officer Justin Brown reported that on Aug. 8, 2019, he stopped a vehicle without a front license plate, and Gearhart, in the front passenger seat, appeared to be trying to hide something under the seat as Brown approached the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle consented to a search, and Brown reported he found a black bag containing syringes, scales and a blue box with two plastic baggies in it later determined by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab to hold methamphetamine.
Drug smoking paraphernalia was also allegedly found in the search, and Brown reported two other occupants of the vehicle told him Gearhart had thrown a plastic baggie of meth into a ditch after getting out of the vehicle. The baggie was found and confirmed to contain methamphetamine, Brown said.
The total amount of methamphetamine and the presence of drug packaging materials led to the filing of distribution charges, Brown added.
Gearhart was charged in December with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault with a special victim and stealing a controlled substance.
He and codefendant Scotty Dee Niederklopfer, 33, also of West Plains, reportedly forced their way into a Pomona residence and threatened a couple with a pipe or stick, demanded prescription medication and sprayed the two with pepper spray before leaving the home.
On March 16, Gearhart pleaded guilty to stealing a controlled substance used to make meth as part of a plea bargain, court records show. He was sentenced to six years in prison, to run concurrently with a five-year sentence handed down for a probation violation on a 2017 conviction of stealing $750 or more.
The order to revoke Gearhart’s probation was entered Oct. 18, 2019, according to court records.
Niederklopfer pleaded guilty March 5 to stealing a controlled substance used to make meth and was sentenced to four years in prison, to run concurrently with a five-year sentence handed down for a probation violation on a 2017 conviction of possession of a controlled substance.
