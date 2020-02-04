Many children like to play video games, but one Howell Valley School fifth grader has found enjoyment in experiences far beyond simply playing the games.
The video game 10-year-old Jocelyn Cavitt most loves to play is Pokémon, an action role-playing, puzzle and fighting game in which the goal is to capture monsters and train them to fight, sometimes against other players.
“The reason I like Pokémon is I get to meet new people from all over and make friends,” said Cavitt. “It brings people together.”
She said she first started playing Pokémon, — both the card and video games — with her brother and sister four years ago, and it wasn’t long before she started to enter local and regional competitions.
“I did horrible in my first match,” Cavitt said, smiling sheepishly.
But she kept at it and worked hard to try to make herself better at the game.
In October 2019, she placed second in the Knoxville (Tenn.) Pokémon Regional Video Game competition, qualifying her for international competitions. In November, she won first place in a tournament in Portland, Ore.
In January she was in a tournament in Dallas, Texas, where she took ninth place. Just last weekend, she competed in four tournaments in Ohio, where she won first place in three out of four contests.
She said she mainly plays Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch video game console; her skill with the game is what helped propel her to an international competition this month.
Cavitt, accompanied by her father Bruce, will travel to Melbourne, Australia, a week before the start of the 2020 Pokémon Oceania International Championships, which is set to be held Feb. 21 through 23. They plan to do some sightseeing.
“I’m really excited to go,” Cavitt said with enthusiasm.
Then, in August, Cavitt will head to London, England, to play in the 2020 Pokémon World Championships. According to her parents, all of her travel expenses have already been paid for by the event organizers.
“Pokémon is amazing and my favorite part is meeting new people and traveling,” the youngster said.
Not only does Cavitt love playing Pokemon — she also loves to teach people how to play.
“We run a league at the Book Nook every Saturday,” she said. She explained that anyone can come and bring their Pokémon. If they don’t have any yet, she said, the league can help them get started.
Cavitt says her favorite subject in school is math and that she also loves to cook, play volleyball, softball, spelunk (explore caves), hike, hunt and fish.
“She just your typical outdoor Ozark girl,” said her mother Anyta.
The West Plains Pokémon League meets 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the Book Nook, 203 Washington Ave. For more information call 257-7962.
