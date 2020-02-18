Ozarka College’s Aviation Program will host a Melbourne Fly-in: ‘An Aviation Experience,’ on April 25 at the John E. Miller Field Airport in Melbourne, Ark.
The planes will begin to arrive at 8 a.m. and the event will last until 4 p.m. The event will kick off in the morning with a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, bacon and a beverage. Patrons are invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast and watch the planes fly in at the airport.
There will also be a 12:30 p.m. lunch consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and the choice of beverage available for a monetary donation.
The day’s activities will include a Baggo (bean bag toss) tournament, giveaway drawings, silent auction and an air demonstration running through the day.
The fly-in will offer the community multiple types of aircraft and interesting planes to explore. Youth can learn about the pilot programs that Ozarka College offers and discover if the adventure of flying could be in their futures.
Flights, for a fee, and the flight simulator, free and as available, will be offered to young people between the ages of 10 and 17. The flights will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. To sign up for a time slot, call 870-368-7926.
