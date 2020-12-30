An Alton woman who allegedly cut another woman with a knife, then struck her with a vehicle during an altercation on Christmas Day is held without bond in the Thayer city jail.
Rachael Swindell, 25, is charged with first-degree assault causing serious injury, first-degree assault or attempt, and leaving the scene of an accident that caused a physical injury. A counsel status hearing was scheduled for today before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Harvey Shane Allen in Oregon County, according to court records.
Oregon County Sheriff's Deputy Grey Huddleston reported he was en route at about 7:34 p.m. to a home off of Highway 19 in Alton to investigate a fight in progress when a dispatcher informed him the reporting party had called back to say the alleged victim had been rammed by Swindell's vehicle, knocking her into a light pole. The caller added Swindell then left the scene in the vehicle.
When Huddleston arrived, he said he saw the woman Swindell reportedly struck lying on the ground near the light pole. He reported that he took pictures of wounds on the victim, including a bite mark on her upper left arm, a knife slash on each side of her abdomen, and a bruise and cut on her forehead caused when struck by the vehicle.
The deputy noted she appeared to in “excruciating pain” as she was moved by paramedics during assessment, and was determined to have “serious physical injuries” by emergency medical personnel.
The witness reported the women were intoxicated and the three had been eating and “next thing he knew” the fight began outside the house, Huddleston reported. The witness added he was able to get a knife away from Swindell, then she backed her car up and proceeded to drive forward, striking the victim.
At about 9 p.m., Huddleston found Swindell sitting in a vehicle matching the description provided and arrested her. Swindell had no apparent injuries despite claiming she had been acting in self defense, Huddleston noted.
