Editor's note: This is the first installment of a series honoring the memories, service and sacrifices made by World War II veterans. Watch the Quill's Saturday editions for more memories from Climeth Layman. Readers who would like to share their WWII experiences or honor family members who served in that war are invited to reach out to the Quill by emailing news@wpdailyquill.net or calling the Quill at 256-9191.
As the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II fast approaches, Americans are not only remembering the war, but turning their focus toward the veterans of it who still carry the memories of battle with them.
Before the embattled warriors leave this Earth, members of the younger generations still strive to collect their stories and honor their sacrifices, which made a lasting impact on the history of the U.S. and the world.
On a small farm, about 10 miles east of West Plains, one WWII veteran resides in the same home in which he dwelled when he retired in 1981.
At 102 years old, Climeth Layman, has experienced much in his long life: He saw one of the first biplanes to fly over Howell County when was a child growing up in the 1920s. As a child, he worked hard in the local timber industry, with only a fourth grade education.
When the U.S. entered World War II, millions of Americans joined the war effort, including Layman.
Layman served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Armored Division. While in the service, he earned the nickname “Slim” from his fellow soldiers, because of how thin he was. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a staff sergeant in command of an anti-tank gun unit. The anti-tank gun he served was a 57 millimeter gun, which was an American copy of a British design.
Layman said at first he didn’t want to lead men and didn’t feel confident about it.
“Just give me a pick and shovel and I’ll go out there and dig the ditches,” Layman recalled saying when he was first promoted. “They shook their heads and told me, ‘We know what we’re doing.'”
Soon after D-Day -- June 6, 1944, when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy -- Layman and his unit landed on the same French beaches. One of his first jobs, due to his training with mines, was helping clear out minefields from the beach, making it safer for supplies and troops to be brought to shore.
After Normandy, the 10th Armored Division, which was part of Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army, began its breakout drive from northern France and spearheaded toward Germany.
During the quick advance he and his unit were assigned to protect truck convoys on supply routes.
It was when he was in one of these convoys Layman came under artillery fire.
“We were stopped for the night and there was a really cold rain,” Layman said, describing how he and his men stretched a tarp over the front of their halftrack vehicle so they could sleep under it.
“I heard a shell screaming overhead and land behind us, then one that landed in front of the convoy and I knew they were bracketing us in with artillery fire,” he said. Layman told his men to take cover in a ditch. He found a blast crater in a field to take cover in.
“I lay there, and you could hear the shell coming and screaming, and I prayed that I would serve the Lord if it didn’t hit me,” he said. As Layman prayed, he heard a thud, but no explosion.
When the artillery barrage was over and it was light enough to see, Layman left the hole and saw the shell, about 50 to 100 steps away, hadn’t exploded — it was a dud.
Layman said that he has kept his commitment to the Lord ever since then.
Later, as the 10th Armored encountered tougher resistance from German pillboxes -- minitature forts -- and other hidden fortifications, Layman and his crew were given a 60 millimeter mortar and told to leave their anti-tank gun.
“I never did use it,” Layman said, referring to the anti-tank gun. “I had training with every weapon we used and I had a knack for picking it up. I was familiar with the mortar and was pretty good with it.”
“So I left my old gun sitting on the side of the road,” Layman chuckled. “I loaded my mortar into my halftrack and I went all the way through the rest of my service carrying that 60 millimeter mortar.”
Layman said he and his unit were also used for outpost duty, acting as sentries in front of the main body.
“I was in some pretty hot places,” Layman said, referencing the action he would see while on outpost duty. One of these actions would stick with Layman for the rest of his life. It was December, 1944, near the main German defense line on the border with France, known as the Siegfried Line and it was a few days before the start of what would become called the Battle of the Bulge.
