The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting held this month.
A $716,823 contract was awarded to Lehman Construction for a bridge replacement on Highway 38 over Evening Shade Creek in Wright County.
The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program passed by the Missouri General Assembly during its 2019 session. The program appropriated $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.
Contracts were also awarded for bridge rehabilitation in Ste. Genevieve County, resurfacing in Cape Girardeau County and the addition of shoulders and rumble strips along highways in St. Francois and Perry counties.
Additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic will be released prior to the beginning of construction.
For more information, contact the Missouri Department of Transportation Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
