A Texas County brewery has been named the winner of three medals earned at the U.S. Open Beer Championship 2020 competition.
Piney River Brewing in Bucyrus received a gold medal for its Cerveza Rio Mexican-style Lager and bronze medals for Float Trip Ale and Raise A Ruckus Imperial Stout.
The U.S. Open Beer Championship is held annually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s competition was held in the fall instead of the summer, with winners announced Dec. 6.
Cerveza Rio won the top prize in the “International Style Pilsner” category. This year was the first time the beer was entered in the competition.
Cerveza Rio is described by brewery staff as a lager that is light in body and in color, brewed with a Mexican-style lager yeast and hopped with German Hallertau-Mittelfrueh hops. It is a year-round beer brewed by Piney River and, according to owners and founders Brian and Joleen Durham, a top selling beer at the BARn taproom.
The brewery also private labels the beer as “Dogwood Canyon Lager” for Dogwood Canyon Nature Park in Lampe and as “Flying Ace Lager” for Mexican Villa restaurants in the Springfield area.
Raise a Ruckus Imperial Stout medaled in the competition for the second year in a row, this year winning a bronze in the “American Imperial Stout” category. It received a gold medal in the 2019 competition.
The imperial stout features dark roasted grains that provide full malt flavors of chocolate and coffee. The beer is finished on vanilla bean pods and the “Piney River blend” of fresh roasted coffee beans from Springfield roastery Brick and Mortar, adding additional flavor and aroma.
Raise a Ruckus is a limited-release beer, brewed once a year and released each January by the brewery.
Float Trip Ale won a bronze medal in the “American Wheat/Specialty Wheat” category. This is the third medal for the ale, which won gold in 2017 and bronze in 2018.
A wheat-based blonde ale, pale yellow in color with a light hop bitterness and a crisp finish, Float Trip Ale is a top seller year-round beer for the brewery, said the Durhams.
“I am very proud of the fact that we received medals for our imperial stout, a wheat ale and a lager,” said Brian. “All three beers are very distinct styles, and it shows that our brewery team is doing a great job with the beer they are making.”
Brandon Lee and Bryan Spence work with Durham to execute the beer recipes and packaging operations at the brewery.
Piney River began entering the U.S. Open Beer Championship in 2015, and with the 2020 wins, Piney River has claimed 16 US Beer Open medals in six years.
“Once again, Joleen and I are very proud to bring recognition to our farm brewery and to Texas County and our community,” said Brian. “We are not well-known outside of the Ozarks, but we believe we are brewing and packaging consistently great beers that celebrate the region we call home.”
Piney River Brewing is located on the Durhams’ 160-acre farm in south central Missouri, operating out of a restored barn built in the 1940s and a larger production “barn”. Brian and Joleen Durham founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system. In 2019, Piney River Brewing produced 2,350 barrels of beer.
The brewery operates a tasting room on the farm that is open to the public every weekend, and has distribution in Missouri and Arkansas.
North American judges reviewing the competition entries were based in Atlanta, Ga., Oxford, Ohio, and Welland, Ontario, Canada. The 2020 worldwide competition included over 6,000 beers in 140 different beer style categories. The contest is open to professional brewers and home brewers. U.S. Open judges hail from England, Canada and the US.
A complete list of U.S. Open Beer Championship winners can be found at www.usopenbeer.com.
More information about Piney River Brewing can be found at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.