When Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 on Tuesday, they not only approved Medicaid expansion to cover an estimated 200,000 more people, voters set up the potential to cut financial losses borne by rural medical providers.
The passed amendment allows the state to expand Medicaid coverage to Missourians earning at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, or close to $18,000 a year for on person or $36,000 for a household of four. Statewide it is projected that an additional 230,000 people will be able to be covered by Medicaid.
Many supporters for expanding Medicaid have said that the move will eliminate "the Medicaid gap," referring to people who currently make too much to receive Medicaid benefits, but not enough for health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Health Care Act.
They also say it will help support rural medical efforts, helping to prevent hospitals and clinics in those areas from closing.
Locally, the amendment was championed by South Howell County Ambulance board members and officials with Ozarks Medical Center.
'A LOT OF MONEY WE JUST DIDN'T GET'
South Howell CEO Jo Lashley said that there could be potential financial benefits for the ambulance district, and she expects expansion will help cover costs for many people currently using the Spend Down program.
Spend Down is an assistance program through Missouri HealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid program, designed for elderly, blind and disabled people who fall in the Medicaid gap. However, Spend Down assistance is limited, compared to Medicaid expansion.
According to Lashley, even with Spend Down assistance, many who receive services from South Howell either can’t pay or choose not to pay. This has led to a large amount of accumulated debt that is sent by the ambulance district to debt-collection agencies, often never collected and eventually written off.
For example, Lashley said, the district recently had to write off $400,000 in outstanding debt. She said under expanded Medicaid, South Howell could have collected at least $156,000, more than a third of that total.
“That’s a lot of money we just didn’t get,” Lashley said. “That’s a new ambulance, that’s additional employees and increased benefits.”
RURAL HEALTH CRISIS
She said South Howell isn't unique -- a lot of ambulance districts and rural hospitals are hurting, a number of those hospitals closing doors due to a lack of funds.
“When a rural hospital closes, it increases the amount of time an ambulance has to drive a person to a medical facility, ambulance response times are decreased, and it makes it more unlikely the ambulance district will be reimbursed, not to mention the increase in expenses, too,” she said. She added, when a rural health center closes, there is a health and human cost, as well -- especially extra stress for families.
Studies have shown that the risk of death for patients with critical issues increases in relationship to the length of time between the arrival of medical services and arrival at a medical facility -- the longer the wait time, the higher the risk.
Lashley says she hopes Medicaid expansion will fix some issues, and she is pleased the amendment passed.
EXPECTED STATEWIDE IMPACT
The expansion will not take effect immediately. The Missouri Department of Social Services and the Missouri HealthNet Division must submit Medicaid plan amendments by March 1, 2021, to the U.S. Centers for Micro and Medicaid Services for implementation.
According to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, there is an expected one-time cost to the state of about $6.4 million. The yearly net fiscal impact by 2026 is unknown, but the office’s projections range from a cost to the state of $200 million to a savings of $1 billion.
Local governments expect costs to decrease, but, by how much, they don't know.
Gov. Mike Parson, who was not in favor of Medicaid expansion, said he would implement it if it passed. Some of the governor's critics charged that he placed it on the August ballot in hopes that an anticipated lower turnout would cause the issue to fail.
Parson countered that notion, saying he wanted to give DSS more time to come up with a plan if expansion passed.
“At a time when our state is undergoing a major health, economic and budget crisis, we need to know where we stand when it comes to a massive spending initiative in Missouri,” Parson said in May.
Amendment 2 passed with 672,967 votes for to 590,809 votes against it. Despite support from local and regional medical providers, voters in Howell County were overwhelmingly against expansion with 5,870 votes against to 2,624 votes in favor.
