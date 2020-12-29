Following an extensive two-year process, officials with the West Plains R-7 South Central Career Center announce the facility has earned a second six-year accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education, the longest period allowable by the accreditor.
In December 2014, the center received initial accreditation for a six-year period from the national accreditor.
This time the process started in January 2019. It included a schoolwide effort to create a self-study centered on almost 800 criteria and a final accreditation visit this summer. The visiting team reviewed the school's finances, human resources, physical resources, learning resources, strategic planning, institutional mission, organizational structure, student services, job placement and a detailed review of each educational program.
SCCC was originally scheduled to host a visit in April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was selected as one of six pilot schools from across the nation to host a virtual team visit. That visit was conducted in July.
At the recent Commission of the Council on Occupational Education meeting, commissioners voted to approve reaffirmation of accreditation of South Central Career Center for the maximum, six-year accreditation timeframe.
"We could not be happier with this outcome," said Director Jim Laughary. "This validation of the quality of our school was thanks to our entire staff, industry partners that serve on advisory committees, and the community that values what we do here."
South Central Career Center is hosted by the West Plains School District and has served south-central Missouri since 1970 with adult and secondary career and technical education programs and numerous high school courses. With a mission to develop a highly-qualified workforce, SCCC works with 13 area high schools, participates in federal financial aid programs and has close partnerships with regional industry.
The Council on Occupational Education, originally founded in 1971 as a regional accrediting agency of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, is the successor to the Commission on Occupational Education Institutions. In 1995, the council became a national accrediting agency.
In 2021, the council will celebrate its 50th year of assuring quality and integrity in career and technical education. The council's accreditation process is conducted on behalf of more than 360,000 students across the nation who pursue careers in various technical fields.
For information on programs available at South Central Career Center, visit www.scccwp.edu or call 256-6152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.