A high tunnel workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Room 103 of the Lybyer Building, off of Missouri Avenue on the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) campus. The cost to attend is $35, and registration should be made in advance by calling or texting 293-0590.
Anyone interested in learning about using either high tunnel or portable caterpillar tunnels to extend the growing season of fruit and vegetable crops is welcome.
The methods are appropriate either for permanent installation on larger plots of land or for smaller backyard growing areas and usually range in size from 12 feet by 20 feet for portable tunnels to 14 feet by 30 feet and larger for the permanent tunnels, according to Craig Jennings, MSU-WP instructor.
The growing method typically extends the annual growing season by three weeks in the spring and three weeks in the fall, causing a gain of one in the hardiness zone, Jennings said.
The session is offered by the MSU-WP agriculture department and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS). It is the first of a series of workshops on commercial production of fruits and vegetables.
Topics of the workshop include an explanation of the success of high tunnels as protected agricultural structures for growing crops during colder weather, the construction of different types of tunnels, maximizing the growing season and productivity, seasonal growing at its best and the pros and cons of government funding.
NRCS officials April Wilson and Jamie Kurtz will explain the process of applying for financial assistance from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for high tunnels.
Applications for assistance for the 2020 year are still being accepted, organizers said.
