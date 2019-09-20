“Let the people decide, that’s all we ask,” said Chrys Fisher, an attorney representing a group of West Plains residents who gathered signatures to put an initiative on the Nov. 5 ballot to let voters decide on the future of the Parkside House.
The initiative committee is separate from the Friends of Parkside, a group that championed the building’s restoration.
According to Fisher, the city of West Plains has not used the funds appropriated from a 2012 city sales tax passed by voters to preserve the house as described in ballot language.
“Rehab or construction of a Butler Park building can really only refer to the Parkside House,” said Fisher.
In 2014 Friends of Parkside was formed to work with the city in hopes of refurbishing the house. Group members set a goal to put up 60% of the funds needed to repair the structure.
In 2018 the city sought public proposals for Parkside House; two were submitted. One, from city employees, proposed to demolish the house and replace it with inclusive playground equipment. The second, from the Friends of Parkside, proposed turning the house into a discovery center for children. That plan was rejected by the city council, which saw it as not viable.
Just a few months later the city condemned the house when a corner collapsed, and moved to demolish it.
According to Fisher, the city didn’t disclose available funds or seek grants for proposals, nor did it adequately maintain the house after 2014.
Members of the Butler family successfully requested an injunction against the city to keep theit demolishing the house in October 2018, citing a violation of the property’s 1977 deed.
According to the deed the city must use the premises for youth park and recreational purposes or the premises would revert back to the original holders or their descendants.
Fisher says that according to property law, any permanent structure is considered real property and part of the premises and so the city has been in violation of the deed because has not been using the house for youth parks and recreation purposes.
An initiative petition was launched to allow voters to decide on a compromise that combines the proposals made by the city employees and the Friends of Parkside. The committee successfully gathered the required 500 signatures from West Plains registered voters to put the issue on the ballot.
The city sued to stop the ballot initiative. Though the lawsuit is ongoing, the initiative will go on the November ballot.
Both sides have filed for immediate judgment from 37th Circuit Associate Judge Sandra West for the Oct. 2 hearing, however, it is unknown if a ruling will be made before the November vote.
